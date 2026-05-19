Taeyang drops “Quintessence” solo comeback to spark BIGBANG’s 20th anniversary era

BIGBANG’s Taeyang has kicked off the group’s 20th-anniversary project with a new solo album, marking a personal and musical exploration of his core identity.

Released on Monday to coincide with his birthday, the fourth studio album “Quintessence” is his first full solo project in nearly nine years, following “White Night” (2017), and comes three years after his EP “Down to Earth.”

Photo credit: Yonhap

At a press event in Seoul, Taeyang said he had been extremely busy preparing for BIGBANG’s Coachella performance while simultaneously completing the album, adding that he had not taken a break since the festival.

“I’ve been incredibly busy this year. I was busy preparing for the band’s Coachella stage, and frantically finishing the album. I haven’t rested a single day since Coachella,” Taeyang said at a press event in Seoul.

He explained that the project was driven by reflection on identity as BIGBANG marks its 20th anniversary, noting that he focused on what felt both authentic and new to him.

The 10-track album centers on what he describes as his “essence” or “core,” a concept that inspired both its title and creative direction.

The lead track, “Live Fast Die Slow,” features his fastest tempo to date.

“It reflects my thought that I’ve come this far at my own speed and direction, and I will continue to do so,” he said.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Taeyang expanded his production approach by collaborating with international artists, including Tablo, The Kid LAROI, Tarzan, Woochan, and producer Paul Blanco.

Looking ahead, he is set to take part in BIGBANG’s 20th-anniversary activities, including new group music and a world tour beginning in August. He added that he intends to remain active throughout the year and showcase different sides of himself as the anniversary project unfolds.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that global K-pop sensation BTS captivated nearly 150,000 fans during three sold-out shows in Mexico City.