Syrian defense authorities announce merger of armed factions under single command

In a statement, Murhaf Abu Qasra, the chief of the Syrian defense authorities, said the move follows months of coordinated efforts aimed at unifying Syria's various military factions under a centralized command.

"After the liberation of Syria, we immediately began work on merging all military units within a unified institutional framework," Abu Qasra said. "Today, we are proud to announce to our honorable people that all units have now been integrated under the Ministry of Defense."

The announcement emphasized that the integration was made possible through collective cooperation and discipline across the ranks.

In a further directive, the defense authorities urged all remaining small armed groups operating independently to complete their integration within 10 days from the date of the announcement.

It warned that any delays could prompt legal measures in accordance with Syrian law.

"This final step is essential to complete the efforts of unification and organization," the statement read. "Failure to comply will result in appropriate action as per the legal framework."

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump had announced plans to lift sanctions on Syria.