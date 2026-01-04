Syria introduces measures to stabilize market as new currency launched

The government has given 90 days for exchanging old notes, a period that may be extended.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry announced a series of measures to ensure market stability during the transition. Businesses are required to display prices in both old and new currencies, and public awareness campaigns will be conducted across media and social platforms.

Officials stressed that the value of goods and services will remain unchanged despite the currency swap.

The steps aim to protect consumers and traders while ensuring a smooth transition to the new currency.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Syria is to introduce a new currency in 2026.