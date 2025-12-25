Syria to introduce new currency in 2026

Central Bank Governor Abdul Qader Husrieh said the move is authorized under a 2025 presidential decree, describing it as a pivotal step that signals the start of a new phase in the country’s economic and monetary policy.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the decree grants the central bank full authority to set the timeline and designate locations for exchanging the current currency. Husrieh added that the bank will issue detailed implementation guidelines in advance of the launch, with a focus on ensuring a smooth and simplified exchange process.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin is set for international exchange listing.