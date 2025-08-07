EN
    Switzerland celebrates Dombra Day and Abai’s 180th anniversary

    13:59, 7 August 2025

    The economic and cultural capital of the Italian-speaking canton of Switzerland, Lugano, hosted a concert by the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Aigul Kossanova. The event was dedicated to the National Dombra Day and the 180th anniversary of the birth of the great poet and thinker Abai Kunanbaiuly, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    Switzerland celebrates Dombra Day and Abai’s 180th anniversary
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Kairat Sarzhanov emphasized that the dombra is an integral symbol of the historical memory, spiritual strength, and national identity of the Kazakh people. He paid special attention to the 180th anniversary of Abai, noting his invaluable contribution to the spiritual development of Kazakh society, whose legacy remains a vital moral compass and a source of inspiration for future generations.

    Switzerland celebrates Dombra Day and Abai’s 180th anniversary
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    Aigul Kosanova presented a vivid and rich program that sparked great interest among representatives of government institutions, the diplomatic corps, public figures, academia, and business circles. Her virtuosic performance on the dombra and heartfelt vocal pieces dedicated to Abai’s works offered the audience a deep connection to the rich and distinctive cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

    Switzerland celebrates Dombra Day and Abai’s 180th anniversary
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The concert in Lugano marked a significant step in the development of cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, reflecting the spirit of the Memorandum of Cooperation between Almaty and Lugano signed in 2016.

    Earlier it was reported that a mural commemorating the 180th anniversary of the birth of Abai Kunanbayev was unveiled in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

    Abai Kazakhstan and Switzerland Culture Kazakh traditions
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
