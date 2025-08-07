Switzerland celebrates Dombra Day and Abai’s 180th anniversary

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Kairat Sarzhanov emphasized that the dombra is an integral symbol of the historical memory, spiritual strength, and national identity of the Kazakh people. He paid special attention to the 180th anniversary of Abai, noting his invaluable contribution to the spiritual development of Kazakh society, whose legacy remains a vital moral compass and a source of inspiration for future generations.

Aigul Kosanova presented a vivid and rich program that sparked great interest among representatives of government institutions, the diplomatic corps, public figures, academia, and business circles. Her virtuosic performance on the dombra and heartfelt vocal pieces dedicated to Abai’s works offered the audience a deep connection to the rich and distinctive cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

The concert in Lugano marked a significant step in the development of cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, reflecting the spirit of the Memorandum of Cooperation between Almaty and Lugano signed in 2016.

