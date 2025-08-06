Mural dedicated to Abai Kunanbayev unveiled in Petropavlovsk

The artwork is displayed on the wall of an academic building at Kozybayev University.

The mural features a portrait of Abai framed by elegant national ornaments. The sketch and design of the mural were developed by students and faculty of the university’s Department of Construction and Design.

Photo credit: Shyngyskhan Bekmurat/Kazinform News Agency

"The initiative to create a mural dedicated to Abai came from the students themselves. Our university trains future designers, and the concept for this artwork was developed by the students with support from their instructors.

The mural is located at the intersection of Abai and Pushkin streets. I believe this piece will help instill in the city’s residents—especially the youth—values such as humanity, honesty, justice, and morality," said Yerbol Isakayev, Chairman of the Board and Rector of Kozybayev University.

