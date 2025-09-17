Swiss Cooperation Office ready to develop new initiatives in Tajikistan
This week, in Dushanbe, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, Daler Juma, held talks with the Head of the Swiss Cooperation Office in Tajikistan, Denise Lüthi, to discuss the expansion of cooperation in implementing projects aimed at improving water resource management, Khovar reports.
Lüthi reaffirmed Switzerland’s readiness to continue supporting existing projects and to develop new initiatives focused on strengthening Tajikistan’s energy potential and water supply.
Following the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue and expanding cooperation to achieve shared goals of sustainable development.
