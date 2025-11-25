EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Swimmer Galymzhan Balabek sets new Kazakhstan record

    07:33, 25 November 2025

    Kazakh swimmer Galymzhan Balabek won a bronze medal at the Belarus Swimming Cup in Minsk, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Swimmer Galymzhan Balabek sets new Kazakhstan record
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    He finished third in the 200-meter freestyle, clocking 1:45.68 — a result that now stands as the new national record of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh taekwondo fighters have won two medals at the Deaflympics 2025. 

    Swimming Belarus Kazakhstan Sport National Olympic Committee
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All