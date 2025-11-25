Swimmer Galymzhan Balabek sets new Kazakhstan record
07:33, 25 November 2025
Kazakh swimmer Galymzhan Balabek won a bronze medal at the Belarus Swimming Cup in Minsk, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He finished third in the 200-meter freestyle, clocking 1:45.68 — a result that now stands as the new national record of Kazakhstan.
