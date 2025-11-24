Kazakh taekwondo fighters win two medals at Deaflympics 2025

Ayan Abdrash defeated China’s Sung Hingo 2:0 in the first bout in the men’s 58 kg weight division, beat Kyrgyzstan’s Difat Imenov 2:0 in the second round and lost to an Iranian athlete 1:2 in the semifinals.

In the bronze-medal fight, he defeated Turkiye’s Muhammed Burak Ekinci 2:1.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

On her way to the finals, Aizhamol Abdikatova eliminated Kyrgyzstan’s Bermet Marsbekova 2:0 in the women’s 57 kg opening bout, beat China’s Zhang Haiyan 2:0 in the quarterfinals and lost to Iran’s Zoleikha Fatimazahra 0:2 in the semifinals.

She grabbed bronze edging out Venezuela’s Ortego Selsedo 2:0.

Competitions in taekwondo are set to continue today with matches in the heavyweight categories.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan’s national team currently has 18 medals: seven gold, three silver, and eight bronze. Upcoming events include freestyle wrestling, taekwondo, table tennis, badminton, swimming, and athletics. The Deaflympic Games in Tokyo will run until November 26.

