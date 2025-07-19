Sweltering temperatures to grip Kazakhstan

Unsteady weather sets the tone throughout Kazakhstan bringing rains, thunderstorms, hail, squalls and heavy rains to some regions. Weather without precipitation is expected in the west and south.

Scorching heat is forecast for Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetysu, and Karaganda regions with mercury soaring to 35-39 degrees Celsius.

Air temperature is expected to rise as high as 4043 degrees Celsius in Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions, 38-42 degrees Celsius in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions.

Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Abai regions are also set to brace for a heatwave with temperatures hitting 40-42 degrees Celsius. It is reported to be hotter in Mangistau region.

The high fire threat is in effect locally.