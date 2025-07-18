Heat and rain expected in Kazakhstan Friday

According to Kazhydromet, the country’s southern and eastern parts are to see no precipitation. High wind is to sweep across the country as well.

A heatwave is set to grip Atyrau, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, south of Aktobe regions, with daytime temperatures soaring as high as 35-39C.

Temperatures are expected to reach 40-43C in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan regions as well as 38-40C in Mangistau region in the daytime.

The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet predicts the north, center of Zhetysu, south of Karaganda, Ulytau, Abai regions to see daytime highs of 40-42C. The west, north, center of Almaty, south of Mangistau regions are to brace for scorching 43C and Kyzylorda region 41-46C in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in West Kazakhstan, west, north of Atyrau, northwest, center of Abai, southeast of Kostanay, north, west, east of Aktobe, north, east of Karaganda, north of Ulytau, west, north, south of Akmola, south of North Kazakhstan, south, east of Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire danger is in place in Mangistau, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhetysu, west, south, east of Zhambyl, east, south of Atyrau, west, south of Karaganda, south, east, center of Ilytau, center, south of Aktobe, southwest of Kostanay, south of Abai regions.