Sweltering temperatures to batter Kazakhstan, mercury to rise as high as 46°C

Thunderstorms are expected today in Karaganda region at night. During daylight, it is set to brace for scorching heat with air temperature standing at 35-38°C. The high fire threat remains in effect across the region.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Mangistau region. The fire threat remains high throughout the region.

Squalls, dust storms and thunderstorms are expected in Kyzylorda region today. Mercury is reported to soar to 40-42°C and 46°C in the south of the region. The high fire threat is in effect in the region.

Heavy rains and hail are forecast for Akmola region, accompanied by thunderstorms. Air temperature is to hit 36°C. The high fire threat is in effect in the south of the region.

Hail and thunderstorms are also set to batter Abai, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

A scorching heatwave is predicted to grip Turkistan region. Air temperature is expected to soar to 40-44°C. The extremely high fire threat is in place across the region.

Kostanay region is reported to brace for heavy rains, fog, and high wind. The extremely high fire threat is in place across the region.

Thunderstorms, hail and fervent heat are in store for the Kazakh capital.

As written before, a scorching heatwave is set to bake Kazakhstan on Tuesday.