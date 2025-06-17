Scorching heatwave to bake Kazakhstan, mercury to soar to +43°C
06:56, 17 June 2025
Mets issued a weather forecast for 14 regions of Kazakhstan on June 17, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Thunderstorms are set to grip Zhetysu, Aktobe, Akmola, Abai, and East Kazakhstan regions today.
Mercury is forecast to rise as high as +35+39 degrees Celsius in Zhetysu region.
A scorching heatwave is also set to grip Turkistan region with the mercury rising as high as +40+43 degrees Celsius.
Astana is expected to brace for sweltering heat with air temperature hitting +35 degrees Celsius.
It was reported earlier that Kazakhstan was to brace for thundershowers and hail on Monday.