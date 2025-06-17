Scorching heatwave to bake Kazakhstan, mercury to soar to +43°C

Thunderstorms are set to grip Zhetysu, Aktobe, Akmola, Abai, and East Kazakhstan regions today.

Mercury is forecast to rise as high as +35+39 degrees Celsius in Zhetysu region.

A scorching heatwave is also set to grip Turkistan region with the mercury rising as high as +40+43 degrees Celsius.

Astana is expected to brace for sweltering heat with air temperature hitting +35 degrees Celsius.

It was reported earlier that Kazakhstan was to brace for thundershowers and hail on Monday.