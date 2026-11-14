Sweet success: Uzbekistan sees melons and watermelons export boom across 23 markets

Shahzod Qunduzov, a specialist at the Food Safety Committee, said the district established a Watermelon Export Coordination Center to help entrepreneurs export the 2026 harvest, with nearly 90 phytosanitary inspectors involved. As a result, more than 62,000 tons of early-season watermelons from Kukdala were exported to international markets in May and June alone.

“$64.7 million worth of melons and watermelons were exported”, Mr. Qunduzov said. “Of this volume, watermelons accounted for 139,000 tons and melons for 67,300 tons. The value of exports increased by 14.6 percent compared with the same period in 2025”.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons had been harvested in Turkistan region.