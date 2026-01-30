Sweet deal: Kyrgyz honey gains access to EU market

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, this recognition confirms that Kyrgyzstan’s national control and certification system meets EU standards.

The decision opens new opportunities for Kyrgyz honey producers, expanding access to European markets and boosting the competitiveness of domestic products internationally.

Previous attempts to introduce Kyrgyz honey to the EU had been blocked due to strict certification requirements. With this approval, the Ministry announced plans to continue working on expanding the range of Kyrgyz products eligible for export to the European Union.

Earlier, it was reported that one of Europe’s leading beekeeping companies - Aranynektár Kft - announced plans to launch an investment project for the construction of a honey production and processing facility in Kazakhstan.