Sweden gives away islands — but not to billionaires

According to the organizers, Sweden has 267,570 islands, more than any other country in the world. Five islands located in different regions of the country were selected for the project, each with its own natural and cultural characteristics.

Applicants are invited to submit a short video of up to one minute explaining why they deserve to become a temporary island caretaker. Applications are open until April 17, 2026. The winners will be announced in May 2026.

The right of residence is granted for a period of 12 months and does not involve private ownership of the island. The Swedish principle of Allemansrätten, the right of public access to nature, remains in force, allowing others to visit the island provided environmental and legal rules are respected.

Organizers emphasize that the project is open to all international travelers aged 18 and over, with the exception of billionaires.

Winners will also receive round trip airfare to Sweden and an official contract outlining their rights and responsibilities during the stay.

The aim of the initiative is to redefine the concept of luxury by focusing on closeness to nature, seclusion and responsible interaction with the environment.

