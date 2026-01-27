Svetlana Zhakupova relieved of post as Kazakhstan's labor and social protection minister

Born in Karaganda region, Zhakupova graduated from the Tselinograd State Pedagogical Institute, Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.

In 2023, she served as the Commissioner for rights of socially vulnerable categories of population under the Kazakh President.

On September 2, 2023, Zhakupova was appointed as the minister of labor and social protection of the population of Kazakhstan. She was reappointed to the minister position in February 2024.

