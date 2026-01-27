EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Svetlana Zhakupova relieved of post as Kazakhstan's labor and social protection minister

    15:15, 27 January 2026

    The Head of State issued a decree removing Svetlana Zhakupova as Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Svetlana Zhakupova relieved of post as Kazakhstan's labor and social protection minister
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    Born in Karaganda region, Zhakupova graduated from the Tselinograd State Pedagogical Institute, Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.

    In 2023, she served as the Commissioner for rights of socially vulnerable categories of population under the Kazakh President.

    On September 2, 2023, Zhakupova was appointed as the minister of labor and social protection of the population of Kazakhstan. She was reappointed to the minister position in February 2024.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported the Chairman of Asset Recovery Committee had been relieved of office. 

    Appointments, dismissals President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Ministries Government
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All