Chairman of Asset Recovery Committee relieved of office

Nurdaulet Suindikov had held the post since October 21, 2023.

He has vast experience in law enforcement and strategic administration.

Suindikov began his career in 2000 as a legal statistics and information specialist at the Shymkent Prosecutor’s Office, later working as a legal adviser at Kazakhtelecom.

Between 2001 and 2016, he held various prosecutorial and supervisory positions, including senior prosecutor roles, head of departments overseeing financial, environmental, civil, and administrative law enforcement, and senior aide to the Prosecutor General. He also served as Prosecutor of Astana’s Saryarka district and as First Deputy Prosecutor of the Aktobe region.

From 2018 to 2020, Suindikov worked in senior roles in the private sector before being appointed adviser to Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense in 2020. He later (2022-2023) headed the Strategic Development Department and the International Legal Cooperation Service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to rename the Asset Recovery Committee to the Investors’ Rights Protection Committee.