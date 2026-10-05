Suspected plague case in Russia's Irkutsk: Kazakhstan monitors situation

The situation in Kazakhstan is under continuous monitoring, with preventive measures in place. Sanitary and quarantine controls are being carried out at state border crossing points.

No passengers with high body temperatures, symptoms of illness, or suspected cases of particularly dangerous infectious diseases have been identified on any mode of transport entering Kazakhstan.

According to preliminary assessments, the risk of the infection being imported into Kazakhstan remains low. The assessment of the situation and preventive measures will be updated as official information becomes available.

The ministry advises people who develop symptoms after travelling to seek medical attention promptly and inform healthcare professionals about the places they visited and their travel dates. Citizens are also urged to rely on information from official sources.

Meanwhile, Russian specialists are conducting an epidemiological investigation. The final diagnosis has not yet been officially confirmed, while the source and circumstances of the suspected infection are being established.

A total of 197 contacts are currently under medical observation. No symptoms have been detected among them, and laboratory tests have turned out to be negative. Necessary anti-epidemic measures are being implemented at Shelekhov District Hospital.

On October 4, Russia’s Rospotrebnadzor said the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the Irkutsk region, including the cities of Irkutsk and Shelekhov, remained stable. The agency reported that no cases of plague had been detected.

The cause of death of a 28-year-old woman in the Irkutsk region was identified as pneumonia of undetermined etiology.

Earlier, it was reported that 659 breast cancer cases had been recorded in the city of Almaty over the past eight months, while more than 9,500 patients were registered for follow-up care with the diagnosis.