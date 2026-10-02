Over 650 breast cancer cases detected in Almaty since Jan

Breast cancer takes the lead among malignant tumors diagnosed in women.

754 women were newly diagnosed with breast cancer in Almaty in 2024 and 855 in 2025, head of the consultations and diagnostics unit of the Almaty Oncology Center Akbota Adilova told a briefing at the regional communications service.

She said the youngest patient currently undergoing treatment at the center is 21 years old, while the oldest is 93. Around 20 men in the city are also registered with breast cancer.

Of the 659 newly diagnosed cases recorded during the first eight months of the year, five were identified at stage 0, 305 at stage I, 312 at stage II, 20 at stage III, and 17 at stage IV.

Doctors say the figures highlight the success of screening programs, with the majority of cases being detected at early stages when treatment is most effective.

Over the past decade, Kazakhstan's breast cancer mortality rate has nearly halved, declining from 14.2 to 7.8 deaths per 100,000 women, while incidence has increased slightly from 45.7 to 47.6 cases per 100,000 women. Specialists attribute the decline in mortality to early diagnosis and timely treatment.

Kazakhstan offers free mammography screening once every two years for women aged 40 to 76 through local clinics, even in the absence of symptoms.

Mammography remains the primary screening tool for detecting breast cancer at an early stage. Additional examinations, including ultrasound and biopsy, may be recommended if suspicious changes are identified.

Doctors advise women not to wait for scheduled screening if they notice a lump, nipple discharge, skin retraction or other changes in the breast, and to seek medical attention promptly.

According to oncologists, key risk factors include age, family history, genetic mutations such as BRCA1, BRCA2 and PALB2, hormonal and reproductive factors, obesity, lack of physical activity, smoking and alcohol consumption.

However, specialists emphasize that having one or more risk factors does not necessarily mean a person will develop the disease.

From October 1 to 31, Almaty is holding the annual “Pink October” awareness campaign aimed at promoting breast cancer prevention and early detection. Oncology centers will organize open-door days, offering free consultations and examinations for women.

Medical experts stress that regular screening and timely medical consultations remain the most effective tools for improving treatment outcomes and reducing mortality from breast cancer.

It was earlier reported, a total of 1,338 people were newly diagnosed with cancer in North Kazakhstan region in the first eight months of the year.

Notably, an international team of researchers has developed an artificial intelligence system to help doctors assess immunotherapy outcomes in advanced non-small cell lung cancer. When reviewing patient records with its support, doctors’ accuracy in predicting disease control rose from 57% to 65%.