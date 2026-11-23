The search began on Sunday evening after the animal was reportedly seen in the Uskumrukoy neighborhood. The sighting was reported to the District Gendarmerie Command, which subsequently notified the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks and the Sariyer Municipal Police Department.

Security camera footage showing an animal believed to be a lioness prompted authorities to introduce security measures and warn residents to remain cautious.

Teams from the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks initially inspected the area alongside gendarmerie personnel but found no animal. Additional teams equipped with thermal cameras were then deployed to expand the search.

The directorate later confirmed that the animal’s location had been identified in a forested area. A team including expert veterinarians is continuing efforts to capture the animal.

Gendarmerie units are maintaining security measures in the area while the operation continues.

Earlier, it was reported that the Environment and Climate Change Ministry of Mongolia recorded 62 cases of brown bears being sighted entering residential areas.