Mongolia records 62 bear-related incidents

Of these, 46 cases were recorded in nine soums of Zavkhan aimag. In Khuvsgul aimag, three bears that posed a risk to public safety were safely secured. In response to reports from Khentii, Darkhan-Uul and Zavkhan aimags, as well as Ulaanbaatar, authorities searched for bears and conducted area sweeps. Six reports were recorded in specially protected areas, where rangers are conducting patrols and monitoring.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The Ministry and relevant authorities are responding to reports and calls and are urging the public to remain vigilant.

Earlier it was reported, a rare Tien Shan brown bear has been spotted in Tarbagatai State National Nature Park ahead of its winter hibernation.