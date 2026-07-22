Suspected bubonic plague case reported in western Mongolia

According to the NCZD, the individual is suspected to have contracted the disease after consuming marmot meat while visiting Ulaankhus soum (an administrative subdivision) in neighboring Bayan-Ulgii province. A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is currently being conducted to confirm the diagnosis.

Although hunting marmots is prohibited by law in Mongolia, the animal is still considered a delicacy by some people, and illegal hunting continues.

The summer season poses a heightened risk of infection in Mongolia as more people travel to rural areas for recreation, where some consume marmot meat. In previous years, several cases of bubonic plague, including fatalities, have been reported during this period.

The NCZD has said that 17 of Mongolia's 21 provinces are currently considered at risk for bubonic plague.

According to the World Health Organization, bubonic plague is a bacterial disease transmitted by fleas that live on wild rodents, including marmots. If left untreated, the disease can become fatal within 24 hours.

Earlier, it was reported that Venezuela’s Health Ministry had confirmed three deaths linked to hantavirus in the northeastern state of Anzoategui.