Venezuela confirms three hantavirus deaths, rules out human-to-human transmission

"We report the regrettable deaths of three patients in Anzoategui with confirmed diagnoses of hantavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that there was "no scientific evidence of person-to-person transmission in our country," explaining that hantavirus is primarily spread through contact with rodents, particularly in rural and agricultural areas.

Health authorities also clarified that the confirmed hantavirus cases were not connected to the recent deaths of two healthcare workers in the southwestern state of Barinas. The causes of those deaths remain under investigation.

The ministry said the final results of ongoing investigations would be announced once they are available.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the European Union had received an emergency shipment of an experimental antiviral drug that may be used to treat Hantavirus infections.