Suspect in Charlie Kirk’s murder taken into custody, Utah Governor reports

During a news conference on Friday, September 12, Governor Spencer J. Cox and FBI Director Kash Pate identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a Utah resident, as the suspect, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Officials stated that law enforcement apprehended Robinson after a nearly two-day manhunt. The night before the arrest, Robinson’s family reportedly contacted a family friend, who then informed the police. The family claimed that Robinson had either confessed or implied his involvement in the incident.

Who is Tyler Robinson?

Images of the suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting death, now identified as Tyler Robinson. Photo credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

Tyler Robinson is a local Utah resident and not a student at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot. The Governor reported that Robinson’s family claimed he had recently become “more politically outspoken” and had spoken negatively about Kirk shortly before the shooting.

Earlier that day, former President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Fox & Friends that the shooter was finally in custody. “I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” he stated.