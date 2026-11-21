The restaurant, which opened on Thursday, November 19, is operated by Food & Life Companies Ltd. (F&LC). The company plans to focus its initial U.S. expansion mainly on the East Coast.

“We want to make the first outlet a success,” said Yosuke Tanaka, president of F&LC’s U.S. subsidiary, outlining the company’s strategy.

Customers are not expected to leave tips at the restaurant. Tanaka said staff wages are set at a level that keeps employees satisfied even without tips.

The menu features more than 200 items, including sushi and ramen. A plate of tuna or salmon is priced at $5, while fatty tuna, known as “otoro”, costs $10.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pokémon-themed Happy Meals had returned to McDonald’s restaurants across the United States through December 14, while supplies last, offering collectible toys and trading cards.