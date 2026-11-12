Pokémon Happy Meals return to McDonald’s in US

Each Happy Meal comes in one of three themed boxes featuring Pikachu, Umbreon or Torchic and includes a miniature box-shaped toy resembling a Pokémon character.

The collection features 15 toys, including designs based on Pikachu, Rowlet and Sprigatito.

Each meal also contains two Pokémon Trading Card Game cards. The collection includes 15 different cards, seven of which are foil cards.

Pokémon-themed Happy Meals are expected to arrive in other regions soon, with rollout dates available on the official Pokémon website.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that All Nippon Airways Co. unveiled its second Pokémon-themed aircraft to mark the 30th anniversary of the popular Pokémon game franchise, featuring iconic characters in a green-themed livery.