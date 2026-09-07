Survey shows most Kazakhstanis note better living conditions over past 3 years

According to the survey, public attitudes toward ongoing infrastructure changes are largely positive: 68% of respondents noted improvements over the past three years, 82% expressed satisfaction with current living conditions, and 68% expect further progress in the next three years.

Roza Tleukhan, lead researcher at the NAC Center for Public Policy, said the results show that citizens perceive the country’s ongoing infrastructure changes positively and see them in their daily lives.

“The survey clearly demonstrates a steady demand for continued development - people notice the improvements, appreciate them, and expect this course to continue,” she explained.

Respondents highlighted the most visible changes in their everyday physical environment, particularly roads, landscaping, parks, and greenery. These areas also remain top priorities for future development. At the same time, healthcare infrastructure, internet and mobile connectivity, and public utilities were identified as significant areas in the structure of public expectations.

The survey was conducted in July-August 2026 through telephone interviews, with a sample of 1,000 adult residents across the country.

Earlier, it was reported that up to 93% of Kazakhstani citizens rate interethnic relations as positive.