Survey shows increase in healthy living across Kazakhstan

The Salidat Kairbekova National Research Center for Health Development completed its annual national study on the indicator “Share of citizens of Kazakhstan leading a healthy lifestyle” for 2025. The study was conducted under the 2026 Healthcare Development Concept of Kazakhstan.

Based on a sociological survey of 13,617 respondents across 17 regions and three major cities of Kazakhstan, the data provides an objective assessment of the population’s adherence to healthy living principles.

Over the past four years, this monitoring tracked the dynamics of healthy behavior and the prevalence of key risk factors, including smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, low physical activity, insufficient intake of fruits and vegetables, and excessive salt consumption. All of these play a major role in the development of chronic non-communicable diseases.

The survey shows the overall indicator of commitment to a healthy lifestyle increased from 34.2% in 2024 to 35.7% in 2025.

The share of people with a high level of commitment rose from 7.2% to 8.4%. The share with a satisfactory level of commitment also grew slightly, from 27.0% to 27.3%.

Positive changes reflect the effectiveness of state and societal measures aimed at building a culture of health, developing preventive programs, and raising awareness of risk factors.

At the same time, the study revealed socio-demographic differences.

Women, urban residents, and those with higher education showed more stable healthy behavior patterns. Men, people aged 45–59, and those with lower education levels remain the most vulnerable groups.

The results will serve as a basis for further adjustments to public health strategies and the development of targeted preventive measures to strengthen the health of Kazakhstan’s population.

