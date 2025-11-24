Survey: Kazakhstanis prioritize learning when using AI tools

During a recent sociological survey conducted for the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan (KazISS), 51.1% of respondents confirmed they use artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Midjourney, and other services.

Young people remain the most active users of AI – 76.2% in the 18-29 age group. Among those aged 30-45, the figure is 57.1%. Engagement drops with age: 37.5% in the 46-60 group and 16.6% among those over 61.

Young respondents most often use digital tools for learning and self-development (48.7%) and for text-related tasks (44.2%). Middle-aged users show similar patterns. Among respondents over 61, priorities shift: for 40.8%, such services serve mainly as sources of information, often replacing traditional search engines.

Gender and socio-demographic differences are also distinct. Women use digital services more often than men (54.6% vs. 46.6%). Urban residents are more active than rural residents (53.2% vs. 47.9%), mainly due to better digital infrastructure in cities.

Education level is one of the key factors differentiating digital tool usage. The 1.7-fold gap between those respondents with higher (64.2%) and secondary (37.7%) education highlights the importance of training for mastering new technologies. Crucially, the correlation between education and digital competence is stable: higher education corresponds to a greater readiness to integrate modern tech into daily practices.

The sociological survey was conducted from October 3 to November 5, 2025. The sample size included 8,000 respondents aged 18 and older from 17 regions and the national-significance cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

