AI boom drains global memory supply

Industry insiders report that companies such as Asus and MSI are aggressively buying up DRAM and other memory products. Analysts warn that this buying spree, combined with ongoing demand from AI data centers, could sustain a shortage well into 2027. Recent market trends already show a sharp increase in DRAM prices, and the outlook for 2026 suggests further pressure.

High-performance memory used in AI infrastructure, including HBM and RDIMM, is particularly affected. Large-scale AI facilities are consuming the majority of available supply, prompting manufacturers to reorganize production lines and prioritize the most profitable products. Some companies have even repurposed existing DRAM lines to meet demand, resulting in record revenues for chipmakers.

The shortage is already reshaping production timelines. Memory kits that manufacturers had planned to launch in late 2025 are now being pushed into the following year because companies simply cannot secure enough components. SK hynix, one of the world’s largest memory producers, says that all of its output, including standard DRAM for everyday computers, NAND Flash used in SSDs, and high performance HBM for AI data centers is fully booked until at least late 2026.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese integrators are increasingly sourcing chips on the spot market rather than through stable contracts, adding volatility to prices and amplifying the impact on retail consumers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia surpassed expectations as AI demand drives record earnings.