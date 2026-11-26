Yoon was indicted on charges of making false claims during Han's trial in November last year that he had planned to call a Cabinet meeting for his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, even before Han's proposal for the session.

The top court upheld an appellate ruling in September that acquitted Yoon of perjury.

It was earlier reported, South Korea’s appeals court will deliver its verdict on January 26 in the insurrection case against former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024.