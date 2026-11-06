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    Appeals court to deliver verdict in former S. Korean President Yoon’s martial law case on January 26

    07:20, 6 November 2026

    South Korea’s appeals court will deliver its verdict on January 26 in the insurrection case against former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.

    Appeals court to deliver verdict in former S. Korean President Yoon’s martial law case on January 26
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The Seoul High Court announced Thursday that the sentencing hearing would take place on January 26, as proceedings continue in Yoon’s appeal against his conviction.

    In February, a district court sentenced the former president to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of leading an insurrection through his December 3, 2024, martial law declaration. Yoon had claimed the measure was necessary to eliminate what he described as anti-state forces.

    Meanwhile, a special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk renewed its request for the death penalty for Yoon. Prosecutors also sought life imprisonment for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and a 30-year prison sentence for former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won over their alleged roles in the martial law operation.

    During his final statement on Thursday, Yoon maintained that declaring martial law did not constitute an insurrection. He argued that his decision was intended to warn the opposition party against what he described as an abuse of legislative authority.

     

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