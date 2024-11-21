Supreme Audit Chamber may conduct audits at charitable funds in Kazakhstan

He said currently the Supreme Audit Chamber is not entitled to inspect charitable funds. However, the relevant norms were submitted to the Majilis.

Smailov noted the Supreme Audit Chamber conducts external audits of the utilization of state budgetary funds and state assets at state bodies and quasi-public organizations. As part of the new budget code debated at the Majilis we proposed to submit additional norms to grant the Supreme Audit Chamber the right to audit non-budgetary funds set up with the participation of the government or the funds that were delegated the functions enacted by the government, he said.

It will allow the Chamber to carry out audits at non-budgetary funds.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Agency for Financial Monitoring launched an investigation against an activist of the volunteering movement and founder of the public charitable fund Perizat Kaiart. She is suspected of embezzling over 1.5 billion tenge raised to help those affected by spring floods. The suspect is detained.

Notably, the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan has been elected as a member of the Governing Board of the Asian Supreme Audit Institutions for 2024-2027. The election was held on the last day of the ASOSAI 16th Assembly in New Delhi (India).