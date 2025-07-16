Head of State amends laws in military service field

The law provides for amendments to the Labor Code, laws on Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Education, Military Service and Status of Military Servicemen, Defense Industry and State Defense Order, and others.

The amendments are aimed at enhancing the system of military-patriotic education of citizens, reserve forces training and retraining, military registration and conscription, procedure for awarding military ranks, staffing of the Armed Forces, other troops and military formations, raising the status of servicemen, and etc.

As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday signed amendments and additions to some legislative acts to improve the Criminal Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan.