Head of State amends laws in military service field
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts concerning military-patriotic education, military service and redistribution of mandates between central government agencies, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
The law provides for amendments to the Labor Code, laws on Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Education, Military Service and Status of Military Servicemen, Defense Industry and State Defense Order, and others.
The amendments are aimed at enhancing the system of military-patriotic education of citizens, reserve forces training and retraining, military registration and conscription, procedure for awarding military ranks, staffing of the Armed Forces, other troops and military formations, raising the status of servicemen, and etc.
