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    Supporting children will always remain at center of state’s attention – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    09:15, 1 June 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended International Children's Day greetings to children nationwide, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda. 

    Supporting children will always remain at center of state’s attention – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    I congratulate my fellow citizens on International Children’s Day! Protecting the rights and health of young citizens and creating proper conditions for their harmonious development are national tasks and a constitutional duty. The foundation of a happy childhood is strong and united families. Therefore, supporting the institution of the family has become one of the most important provisions of the new Constitution. The creative potential of the younger generation is enormous, as clearly demonstrated by our children’s achievements in education, sports, and arts. Under my initiative “National Fund for Children,” every child receives support from the state. This year marked the beginning of the implementation of the “Children of Kazakhstan” concept. Supporting our young fellow citizens will always remain at the center of attention of Kazakhstan - a Just and Progressive State, President Tokayev wrote on his Instagram page.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered an address on the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Political Repressions and Famine. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Children Holidays
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