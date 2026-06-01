Supporting children will always remain at center of state’s attention – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

I congratulate my fellow citizens on International Children’s Day! Protecting the rights and health of young citizens and creating proper conditions for their harmonious development are national tasks and a constitutional duty. The foundation of a happy childhood is strong and united families. Therefore, supporting the institution of the family has become one of the most important provisions of the new Constitution. The creative potential of the younger generation is enormous, as clearly demonstrated by our children’s achievements in education, sports, and arts. Under my initiative “National Fund for Children,” every child receives support from the state. This year marked the beginning of the implementation of the “Children of Kazakhstan” concept. Supporting our young fellow citizens will always remain at the center of attention of Kazakhstan - a Just and Progressive State, President Tokayev wrote on his Instagram page.