Support for EU stronger across Europe than at time of Brexit vote, survey finds

The study found that a median of 62% of adults across eight European countries surveyed regularly by Pew now hold a favorable view of the EU. This is significantly higher than in 2016, when support stood at 49% and the United Kingdom voted to leave the bloc.

Support for the EU rose sharply in the years following the Brexit vote. By 2017, favorable views had increased to a median of 60%, with particularly strong gains recorded in France and Germany.

Among the 10 European countries included in the latest survey, majorities in 8 expressed a favorable opinion of the EU. Sweden recorded the strongest support, with 79% viewing the bloc positively. Opinions were more evenly divided in Greece and France.

Despite leaving the EU, the United Kingdom showed strong approval of the organization, with 67% of British respondents expressing a favorable view.

The survey also highlights clear political divisions. In many countries, people on the ideological left are significantly more supportive of the EU than those on the right. The largest gap was recorded in Poland, where 86% of left-leaning respondents viewed the EU positively, compared with 42% on the right.

A similar divide remains visible in the United Kingdom. While support among Britons has increased overall since Brexit, 78% of those on the left now hold a favorable opinion of the EU, compared with 55% of those on the right.

Views of the EU were also linked to support for populist political parties. In most countries surveyed, backers of right-wing populist parties were less likely to have positive views of the bloc. In Hungary, for example, only 31% of people with favorable views of the ruling Fidesz supporters viewed the EU positively, compared with 82% among non-supporters.

Age also played a role in shaping opinions. Younger adults generally expressed more positive attitudes toward the EU than older generations. In Italy, 80% of respondents under 35 viewed the bloc favorably, compared with 56% of those over 50. Similar age-related differences were observed in several other European countries.

The survey also examined attitudes in the United States, where 59% of adults reported a favorable view of the EU, a figure that has remained relatively stable in recent years. Political affiliation strongly influenced opinions: 77% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents viewed the EU positively, compared with 43% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EU rolled out a record wildfire response for summer 2026.