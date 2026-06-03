EU rolls out record wildfire response for summer 2026

777 firefighters from 14 European countries will be pre-positioned in high-risk regions: Cyprus, Greece, Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal.

The EU fleet has readied 22 firefighting planes and 5 helicopters to reinforce national services.

This marks the highest participation level since the program began in 2022.

The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) will operate around the clock, using meteorological and scientific data to track wildfire risks and guide deployments.

Additional wildfire experts from member states and scientific institutions will strengthen monitoring and response capacity.

In 2026, the EU will establish a regional firefighting station in Cyprus, designed to boost preparedness and response across Europe and the South Mediterranean.

This unprecedented mobilization reflects Europe’s determination to confront climate-driven wildfire threats, enhance cross-border emergency cooperation, and invest in long-term resilience for communities most at risk.

As written before, thousands of residents have been evacuated in May as a fast-moving wildfire continues to spread across Southern California.