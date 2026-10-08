"Super happy to qualify": Elena Rybakina confirms her return to WTA Finals

In the video, posted on the WTA's official social media pages, the world's top-ranked player did not hide her emotions.

"Hello everyone! Super happy to qualify for the WTA Finals! Come to watch us play in Indian Wells and get your tickets," Rybakina said.

A standout season

Elena Rybakina has produced phenomenal tennis this season. After winning two Grand Slam titles — the Australian Open and the US Open — she rose to world No. 1 for the first time in her career.

She secured her berth at the WTA Finals early, becoming the first player to qualify. In California, she will defend her title as the reigning WTA Finals champion.

The prestigious tournament featuring the world's top players will be held November 8–15, 2026, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Alongside the Kazakhstani player, Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva have also qualified. The remaining five singles spots will be decided over the coming weeks.

Return after a forced break

Fans had recently been concerned about Rybakina's health. She was forced to withdraw from the recent Wuhan Open in China after a back injury flared up. She took a necessary break to recover and regain strength after an exhausting North American swing.

Her official message confirms that recovery is on track and that the world's top player will be fully ready to defend her title in California.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Rybakina retained her world No. 1 ranking, while Bublik dropped two places.