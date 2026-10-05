Kazakhstan's Rybakina retains world No. 1, Bublik drops two places

Rybakina remains at the top of the WTA live rankings, ahead of Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and American Jessica Pegula.

The Kazakhstani tennis player suffered an early exit at the Beijing tournament, losing her opening match in the second round to Armenia’s Alina Charaeva, who is ranked No. 118 in the world.

Photo credit: KTF

Meanwhile, Bublik has slipped two places in the ATP live rankings, falling from 20th to 22nd. He also made an early exit in Beijing, losing his opening-round match to Czech player Jakub Mensik.

The top three in the ATP rankings remain unchanged, with Italy’s Jannik Sinner leading Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Elena Rybakina and congratulated her on winning the US Open and becoming the world No. 1.