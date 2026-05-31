Sunken Treasures exhibition in Jeddah displays Red Sea heritage

Photo credit: SPA

Photo credit: SPA

It features documented underwater archaeological discoveries along the Saudi coast, collaboration with UNESCO to protect and study submerged cultural heritage and explores the Red Sea’s role as a historic trade, pilgrimage, and communication route linking Asia, Africa, and the Mediterranean.

Photo credit: SPA

Photo credit: SPA

Among the displayed collections are diverse maritime archaeological finds, including stone and wooden anchors, Chinese and Islamic ceramics, ancient pottery, glassware, coins, and vintage navigational instruments used to transport goods across the waves. These artifacts reflect the historical prominence of Saudi ports and their strategic role in connecting global trade routes between the East and West.

Photo credit: SPA

The exhibition emphasizes Saudi-led programs for scientific documentation and deep-sea conservation, training initiatives to build national expertise in maritime archaeology and integrated ecological and cultural framework to safeguard heritage for future generations.

Photo credit: SPA