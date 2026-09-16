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    SunExpress to launch Astana-Izmir flights

    13:28, 16 September 2026

    Turkish airline SunExpress plans to launch regular flights between Astana and Izmir, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    SunExpress to launch Astana-Izmir flights
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    The plans were discussed at a September 15 meeting between the head of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee and representatives of SunExpress.

    The new Izmir-Astana service will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using Boeing 737 aircraft.

    The airline will also add an extra weekly flight on its existing Almaty-Izmir route from October 25, increasing the frequency from two to three flights per week.

    The expanded air service is expected to further strengthen trade, business, and tourism ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

    Earlier, Air Astana announced plans to resume regular flights to Dubai from Almaty and Astana in October.

    Flights Türkiye Kazakhstan Passenger transportation Transport Airports Tourism
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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