SunExpress to launch Astana-Izmir flights

The plans were discussed at a September 15 meeting between the head of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee and representatives of SunExpress.

The new Izmir-Astana service will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using Boeing 737 aircraft.

The airline will also add an extra weekly flight on its existing Almaty-Izmir route from October 25, increasing the frequency from two to three flights per week.

The expanded air service is expected to further strengthen trade, business, and tourism ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Earlier, Air Astana announced plans to resume regular flights to Dubai from Almaty and Astana in October.