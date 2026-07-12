Sunday weather: Heatwave persists as temperatures reach 45°C

Atmospheric fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms in the west, northwest, and southeast of Kazakhstan. Plus, hail and squalls are predicted in the west and northwest.

However, northern, southern, and eastern Kazakhstan will see dry weather.

In addition, strong winds are expected across the country, with fog in the west and north during the night and morning.

Extreme heat of +35...+43°C is expected during the day in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkistan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions, as well as in the Zhetysu and Abai regions.

The air temperatures will reach +40...+45°C during the day in the Mangistau and Ulytau regions, the north and south of the Zhetysu region, the south of the Kostanay, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions, the south and east of the Aktobe region, the south of the Atyrau region, and the north and center of the Almaty region.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that hot and unsettled weather is forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend.