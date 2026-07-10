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    Hot and unsettled weather forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend

    20:40, 10 July 2026

    Atmospheric fronts will continue to cause unsettled weather across Kazakhstan, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to most regions, while western regions may see hail and squally winds, on July 11-13, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Hot and unsettled weather forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    According to the Mets, the weather with no precipitation is predicted in the east, south, southwest, and central parts of the country.

    Despite the expected rain, a blistering heatwave continues to grip the entire country, forecasters said.

    Daytime temperatures in most regions are forecast to range from 33C to 40C. In southern and southwestern Kazakhstan, temperatures could climb to 38-45C, triggering extreme heat warnings.

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