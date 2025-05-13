What will summer be like in Kazakhstan?

According to him, in June, average monthly temperatures across Kazakhstan are expected to be within the normal range — between +17+20°C in the northern and central regions, and +23+25°C in the country's west.

Southwestern and southernmost regions will experience hotter weather conditions, than usual, with temperatures standing at +24+28°C, sometimes soaring to +45°C.

Precipitation in western and northeastern regions is expected to be around the seasonal average, while other areas will see below-average rainfall.

In July, temperatures are predicted to be within the normal range, with eastern and southeastern regions being one degree Celsius warmer than usual.

Precipitation is expected to stay within the long-term average, with higher amounts forecast only in the country's northwest, north, south, and southeast.

According to the preliminary forecast, August and September are expected to be favorable for planting and harvesting. There are no predictions for heavy or prolonged rainfall, and average monthly temperatures across most of the regions are expected to be one degree Celsius above the climate normals.

The Minister noted that the preliminary forecast for the summer months will be updated and refined with monthly forecasts.

As reported earlier, Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Yerlan Nyssanbayev, has announced that several regions may face drought conditions in May.