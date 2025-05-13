Drought may hit Kazakhstan's several regions in May

He mentioned that most of the country is expected to see hot and dry weather in May, but rainfall in the grain belt, foothill regions, and far southern areas is likely to be close to average.

“In May, drought is expected in southern Kostanay, southwestern part of West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions, northwest of Kyzylorda, north of Almaty and Zhambyl regions, south of Karaganda region, as well as parts of Aktobe, Atyrau, Abai, and Turkistan regions,” said Nyssanbayev.

