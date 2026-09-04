Summer-like weather and heat to grip Kazakhstan

The country’s south and southeast will brace for occasional rains, thunderstorms, and high winds.

Daytime air temperatures are predicted to reach 25-33 degrees Celsius in the country’s western, northern, and central parts.

Mercury will rise as high as to 28-37 degrees Celsius in the south, 20-25 degrees Celsius in the east, and 20-30 degrees Celsius in the southeast.

As written before, extreme fire danger is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe, Ulytau regions, in the west and north of Mangystau region, in the south, southeast, and central parts of Kostanay region, in the west, east, and central parts of Almaty region, and in the south and east of Zhetysu region.