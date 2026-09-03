Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 4

Winds will strengthen across the country, with dust storms forecast in the west, southwest, and south.

Fog is expected at night and in the morning in northern, eastern, and southeastern regions.

- 2-3°C overnight frosts are forecast in the mountainous areas of the East Kazakhstan region and in the eastern part of the Abai region.

High fire danger is expected in the northwest of West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, in the south of Abai region, northeast of Aktobe region, central parts of Mangystau and Karaganda regions, as well as in the north of Zhetysu, Almaty, and Akmola regions.

Extreme fire danger is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe, Ulytau regions, in the west and north of Mangystau region, in the south, southeast, and central parts of Kostanay region, in the west, east, and central parts of Almaty region, and in the south and east of Zhetysu region.