Sultan of Oman pledges to strengthen ties with Kazakhstan

“Over the past three decades, our relations have indeed advanced significantly and grown stronger. Our visit today is aimed at consolidating the achievements we have made and bringing our bilateral relations to a new level. During the visit, we will sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding. I am sure that, with your guidance, we will be able to build very strong relations in the economic, political, cultural and humanitarian spheres. We would like to see more and more citizens of Oman visit Kazakhstan, as well as more citizens of Kazakhstan travel to Oman. Allow me once again to thank you, Mr. President, for your hospitality. I also hope to see you in Muscat in the very near future,” stressed Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.