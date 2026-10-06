Oman is time-tested and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world, Tokayev

“We regard Oman as a time-tested and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. Next year, we will proudly mark a significant milestone – the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman. Over this period, we have laid a solid foundation for transitioning to a new and dynamic stage of partnership, built on longstanding ties of friendship, mutual support and solidarity. The recent productive visit to Astana by a high-level Omani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said was a clear testament to the growing synergy between our countries,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State expressed confidence that the agreements reached would bring substantial benefits to the two brotherly peoples and elevate the strategic partnership to a new level.

“Following the talks, we will sign a significant package of bilateral agreements covering various areas of economic cooperation, including energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, information technology and digitalization, healthcare, as well as other sectors. In addition, we will adopt a new Joint Statement outlining the priority areas of our partnership,” the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev positively assessed the implementation of a number of joint projects, including the development of the Dunga oil field, enterprises of Solidcore Resources’ operations in the Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions, a Joint investment fund with the Oman Investment Authority, as well as the development of hotel and resort infrastructure.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said held talks in a narrow format.